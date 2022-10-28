CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

