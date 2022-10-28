CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

