Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 742.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $888,941 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

