Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 477.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

