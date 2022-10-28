Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.41 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,466.94 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.