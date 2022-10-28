Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.75.

CHDN stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

