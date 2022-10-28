Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 68.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RQI opened at $11.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

