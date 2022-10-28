Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,065.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

