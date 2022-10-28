Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 143 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $16,069,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 49.3% in the first quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,379. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

