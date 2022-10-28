Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,364 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,195,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

