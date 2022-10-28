Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 508 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

MIDD stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.