Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 610 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 47.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Andersons by 12.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 16.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $642,715. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

