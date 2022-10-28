Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.49. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.