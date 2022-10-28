Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,913 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
