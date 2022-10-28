Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $75.62 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

