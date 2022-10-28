Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Separately, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.
JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $53.95.
