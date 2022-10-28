Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

