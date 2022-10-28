Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 119 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.83 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

