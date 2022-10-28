Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 189.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 894,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 585,802 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 766,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 376,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,532,000.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

