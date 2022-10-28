Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

MFM opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

