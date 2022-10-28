Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 379 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

