Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NHS opened at $8.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

