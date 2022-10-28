Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 690 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.15% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FOVL opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.