Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,759,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

