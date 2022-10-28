Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

