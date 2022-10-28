Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBD opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

