Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HYI opened at $11.85 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

