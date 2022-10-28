Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

