Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of BRT Apartments worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRT Apartments Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 15,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,093,964 shares in the company, valued at $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 15,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,093,964 shares in the company, valued at $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $75,292.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,606,736.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,849,678. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

BRT Apartments Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.