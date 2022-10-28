Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $263,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MSGE opened at $47.49 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

