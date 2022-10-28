Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -215.71 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,871.43%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.