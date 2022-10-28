Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 792,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ISD opened at $11.85 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

