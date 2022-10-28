Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $273,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

