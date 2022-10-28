Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 588,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.48 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.