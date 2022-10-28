Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

BATS:FMIL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

