Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

IPO opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.