Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $63.96 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

