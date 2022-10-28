Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,990,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $20.49 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84.

