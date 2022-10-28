Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 21,493 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter.

In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCK opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

