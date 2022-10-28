Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 702 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of BRT Apartments worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 3,205 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,473,587.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

