Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $53.85.

