Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Stories

