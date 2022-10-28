Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period.
Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLCO stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.
