Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 280,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

