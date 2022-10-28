Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 129.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

