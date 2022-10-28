Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 130,581 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $10.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

