Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 28,611 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.89 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

