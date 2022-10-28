Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $156.40.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

