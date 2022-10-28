Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 519 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYHG stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

