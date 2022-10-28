Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 552 Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.45% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUYZ opened at $21.60 on Friday. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

